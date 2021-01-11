Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

