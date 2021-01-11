Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

SENS opened at $0.87 on Monday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

