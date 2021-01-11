Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.63 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016261 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

