Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the company’s current price.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

