Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Financial Comparison

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.0% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -124.32% N/A -46.36% Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sequans Communications and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ichor 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.36%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $37.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Ichor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 5.46 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -5.13 Ichor $620.84 million 1.31 $10.73 million $0.95 36.75

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ichor beats Sequans Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

