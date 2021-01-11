ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.08 Million

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post $96.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the lowest is $95.96 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $82.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $363.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $364.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $372.41 million, with estimates ranging from $371.90 million to $372.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

