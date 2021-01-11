SF Capital Price Down 7.2% This Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $64,975.68 and $9.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

