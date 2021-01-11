SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.71. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 1,149 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

About SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

