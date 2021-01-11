Sharder (SS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,490.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $439,395.41 and approximately $139,490.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder (SS) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

