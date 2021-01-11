Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.05

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 23285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

