Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NYSE:SJR opened at $18.08 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.