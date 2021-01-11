Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.40. Shineco shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

