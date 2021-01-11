Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.93.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,188.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.02, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,099.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shopify by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
