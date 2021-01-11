Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,188.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,949.02, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,099.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shopify by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

