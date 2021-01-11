Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Declines By 95.0%

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGHCZ remained flat at $$25.22 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523. National General has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

