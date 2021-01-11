Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Declines By 87.0%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 120,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,873.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $47,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,415.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

