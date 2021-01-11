ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 29% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $35,783.41 and $5.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.