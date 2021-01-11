Sidoti Boosts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $14.00

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Sidoti from $11.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,760. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

