Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.73

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 87827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

SMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$758.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.