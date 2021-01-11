Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.70

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 27244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

