Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.69

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 48280453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.