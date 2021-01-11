SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 946.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

