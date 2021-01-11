Silicon Motion Technology Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.