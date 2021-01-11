Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 76.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 93.7% lower against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $27,706.29 and approximately $17.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00276088 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,573,981 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

