SingularDTV Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.46 million and $785,967.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

