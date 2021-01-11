SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0581 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $49.61 million and $580,823.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,258,192 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

