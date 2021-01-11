Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

