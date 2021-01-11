Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 8.4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.45. 5,802,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,913,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

