SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $37,840.27 and $9,176.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

