Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.01

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 1515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

