SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 9.7%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 7,548,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,219,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.