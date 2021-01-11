SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.80

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €71.80 ($84.47) and last traded at €65.90 ($77.53), with a volume of 158343 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.05 ($77.71).

Several brokerages recently commented on S92. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.30.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

