SmartCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $51,196.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,592.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.18 or 0.03084978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00391967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $469.29 or 0.01356605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00545955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00471395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00254760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020651 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.