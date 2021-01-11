Smartshare Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $764,119.61 and $243,113.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

