Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WISH traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,494. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.