Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $375.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.78. 90,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.53. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $402.85. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

