Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

