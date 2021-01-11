Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Main First Bank raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SNMRF remained flat at $$5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

