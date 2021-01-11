Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.79

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 436543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

