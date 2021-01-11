SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion.
Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$22.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.52.
About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.
