SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

