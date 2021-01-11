SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) will post sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SOC Telemed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will report full year sales of $57.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.20 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $78.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOC Telemed.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLMD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TLMD opened at $7.39 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.