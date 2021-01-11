Sociall Market Cap Achieves $247,985.25 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $247,985.25 and $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

