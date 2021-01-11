Societe Generale Downgrades Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Sell

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JDEPF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDEPF stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

