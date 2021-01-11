Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 51,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. TheStreet downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

