SolarCoin (SLR) Price Down 15.3% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $42.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00407040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

