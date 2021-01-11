Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price rose 19.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 2,604,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,056,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

XPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Solitario Zinc from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

