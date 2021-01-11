Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 14,828.2% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 28.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

