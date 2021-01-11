Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $1,931,664.07 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,366. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

