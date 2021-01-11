Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.65

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 110773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,580 shares of company stock worth $13,229,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 315.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 83,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

