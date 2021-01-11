Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.65

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 110773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,229,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 11.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

